(WKBN) – The American Red Cross has released a series of blood donation opportunities this month across the Mahoning Valley. Those who give blood this month will be entered into a drawing to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV.

The Red Cross says blood donations are needed year-round and in particular during the busy winter holiday season.

In addition to the drawing, those who give blood from Dec. 1-17 can receive a $10 Amazon gift card; and those who give blood from Dec. 18-Jan. 5 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.

All blood types are needed; Types O negative and O positive are always in high demand, but the need for O negative blood is the highest because it is used most often during emergencies, according to the agency.

Below is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities through December 31 at American Red Cross Blood Donation Centers in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

And, just a reminder next month is National Blood Donor Month.

Mahoning County

Austintown 12/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Rd Boardman 12/6/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Valley Christian Church, 7155 Glenwood Ave 12/9/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Avenue 12/18/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive North Jackson 12/12/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Jackson Milton High School, 13910 Mahoning Avenue Poland 12/8/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main Street 12/26/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main Street Youngstown 12/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman, 8401 Market Street 12/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave

12/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Rd

Trumbull County Brookfield 12/6/2023: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Brookfield Fire Department, Rt. 7 Cortland 12/16/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Rd. Hubbard 12/13/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Patrick’s Catholic Church, 367 N. Main St Niles 12/26/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Niles Wellness Center, 213 Sharkey Drive 12/29/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd. Warren 12/7/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kent State Univ Trumbull Branch, 4314 Mahoning Ave. 12/12/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wildare Church, 7211 N Park Ave. Ext 12/21/2023: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave.