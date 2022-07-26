WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A blood drive in Warren is part of a joint effort between the Cleveland Browns and the American Red Cross.

It’s happening this weekend and includes 12 locations throughout Northeast Ohio. Donors will walk away with a Browns t-shirt. The shirts will be given away while supplies last.

Each donor will also be entered for a chance to win a “Shark Week” merchandise package that includes a 9-foot standup paddleboard, beach cruiser bicycle, smokeless fire pit, one-seater kayak and a $500 gift card.

The blood drive locally will be held Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2860 Market St., Warren.