‘Blood and cocaine’ scare tactic used in latest phone scam, police say

The caller says they are a law enforcement officer

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Farrell Police Department is warning neighbors about the latest phone scam designed to steal your personal information.

The scam involves someone posing as a law officer calling to inform the victim that their name is connected to a rental car in Texas where blood and cocaine were found inside the vehicle.

The victim is then pressed to give the “officer” their social security number and financial information.

Another version of the scam involves a caller saying they are from the Social Security Administration and in addition to the car rental story, they tell the victim that offshore accounts have been found in their name and that their benefits will be cut off. Again, personal information is pressed from the victim.

The following details are repeated in many cases:

Car rental in Texas

Police find blood and cocaine in the car

Victim pressed to give out their social security number

Tips to avoid phone scams: (Courtesy: Federal Communication Commission)