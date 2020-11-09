Block ‘Y’ logos donated by local steel company installed around YSU campus

Boardman Steel, which is owned by the former chair of the YSU Board of Trustees, created and donated the seven-foot-fall structures

Youngstown State steel Y

Source: Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine steel Ys are going up on Youngstown State’s campus.

The red, block Y logos are being installed in several spots:

  • Beeghly Hall
  • Corner of Lincoln and Elm
  • Along Fifth Avenue between the softball and soccer fields
  • Corner of Ford Street and Eastbound Service Road of the Madison Avenue Expressway
  • Ticket office at Stambaugh Stadium
  • Entrance to the new M82 parking lot
  • Deibel Park (behind the Arms Museum)
  • Kilcawley House
  • Northwest corner of Lincoln and Fifth avenues

Boardman Steel created and donated the seven-foot-fall structures. The company is owned by former YSU Board of Trustees chair Dave Deibel and his wife, Holly.

