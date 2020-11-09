Block ‘Y’ logos donated by local steel company installed around YSU campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine steel Ys are going up on Youngstown State’s campus.
The red, block Y logos are being installed in several spots:
- Beeghly Hall
- Corner of Lincoln and Elm
- Along Fifth Avenue between the softball and soccer fields
- Corner of Ford Street and Eastbound Service Road of the Madison Avenue Expressway
- Ticket office at Stambaugh Stadium
- Entrance to the new M82 parking lot
- Deibel Park (behind the Arms Museum)
- Kilcawley House
- Northwest corner of Lincoln and Fifth avenues
Boardman Steel created and donated the seven-foot-fall structures. The company is owned by former YSU Board of Trustees chair Dave Deibel and his wife, Holly.
