WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The popular kids’ show “Blippi” is coming to Packard Music Hall in musical form.

“Blippi: The Musical” is on tour now and plans a stop in Warren on June 21.

The show will feature “The Excavator Song,” as well as other popular songs from the show.

Blippi is geared toward children ages 2 to 7, and his educational videos can be found on YouTube and other streaming platforms. He is known for his signature blue and orange outfit and energetic, goofy nature.

Tickets range in price from $32.50 to $52.50, plus fees, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25 at Ticketmaster.com and at the Packard Music Hall Box Office.