SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a 3-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of 170 and Columbiana Road.

Police say one vehicle ran a stop sign after being blinded by the sun, causing it to strike another vehicle, then hit a third vehicle.

Two people were taken to the hospital to get checked out, but they are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a brief amount of time but has since re-opened.