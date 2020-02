Tickets can be purchased at the DeYor Performing Arts Center box office or online

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On April 11, 2020, the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Youngstown will host a ’90s R&B concert.

Grammy Award-winning group Blackstreet, two-time Grammy Award nominee Case and Adina Howard will be performing.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets for the event range from $35, $45 and $65 with limited VIP tickets available at $100.

Tickets can be purchased at the DeYor Performing Arts Center box office or online by using the code: ILOVE90SRB.