The Black Voters Matter Bus Tour is coming to Youngstown Wednesday!

The goal is to increase voter turnout in the Black community. The bus will make several stops.

First up is Frieda’s Jazz Lounge at 3 p.m. Then the Take-out Soul Food Restaurant around 4 p.m.

An hour later there will be a rally at New Bethel Baptist Church on Hillman.

From there, the bus goes to the County Board of Elections for early voting.