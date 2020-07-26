Black Lives Matter rally, counter-protesters gather along Canfield roadway

The coordinator of the Black Lives Matter rally said the goal was to bring awareness to Canfield diversity, equity and inclusion

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you were driving through Canfield Sunday morning, you may have seen a rally going on in the city.

While people were standing up for the Black Lives Matter movement on one side of the street, Blue Lives Matter and Trump supporters were exercising their First Amendment rights on the other side.

The coordinator of the Black Lives Matter rally said the goal was to bring awareness to Canfield diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Canfield is 0.25% Black, so about 99% white, so we just want to show Mahoning and Trumbull counties that we can stand up in the suburbs and support Black Lives Matter,” said coordinator Jay Cohen.

Cohen said they’ve created four action teams to meet with law enforcement, city government and the churches to enact a strong diversity, equity and inclusion policy along with a strong anti-racist policy.