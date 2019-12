Black ice is a concern this morning, especially over bridges

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Black ice is a concern this morning, especially over bridges.

A car spun out on Raccoon Road in Canfield on the bridge over Interstate 76.

The car hit a guardrail but no one was hurt.

Raccoon Road is closed right now between Shields Road and Route 224 so crews can clear the accident.

A salt truck was also called in to treat the road.