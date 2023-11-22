(WKBN) – Looking past Thanksgiving, there’s Black Friday followed by Small Business Saturday. On Wednesday, we stopped by two locations that will be recognizing both.

In the center of the Eastwood Mall in Niles, Santa stretched his legs and reminded the kids to be good. All around him were Black Friday sales signs, and Cafaro Company spokesman Joe Bell reminding shoppers of what’s to come at the Eastwood Mall.

“It starts off at 6 a.m. with the doors opening and we have something called the “swag bag giveaway.” But before we get to that, we know there are people camped in front of the mall and for their entertainment, we have a DJ out there at 5 a.m.,” Bell said.

The first 300 swag bags will have chocolate bars with winning numbers.

“One lucky person will get a $500 mall gift card,” Bell said.

Stacked around Santa’s chair were shoe boxes to be used Friday at 7 a.m. for a game of Shoebox Jenga.

“It’s a block game kind of thing where you try to remove the wooden blocks without the whole thing falling over. We’re going to do it with shoe boxes,” Bell said.

In East Palestine, the Revitalization group has produced TV ads to convince people to shop there in this first holiday season after the train derailment.

“It’ll bring the attention back to the fact that we are operating business as usual,” said business owner Kerri Stewart.

Stewart owns Bea’s Insurance downtown, where Christmas decorations are up and on. On Small Business Saturday, East Palestine Revitalization will give away chances to win Bulldog Bucks, which are as good as cash in East Palestine.

“When you enter one of the East Palestine businesses that are participating in the event, you get a coupon, a ticket to fill out to enter for a chance to win $20, $10 Bulldog Bucks,” Stewart said.

On Dec. 2, one week after Small Business Saturday, East Palestine will hold its annual Snowflake Festival. It starts at 9 a.m. with a breakfast with Santa. It will also include a scavenger hunt, gingerbread contest and Christmas parade at 7 p.m.

For more events, including ones for the Christmas season, visit our Holiday Events in the Valley 2023 list.