Black Friday shopping to look different this year

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re already thinking ahead to checking off your holiday shopping list with big sales on Friday, shopping on the day after Thanksgiving won’t be the same as in years past.

The Eastwood Mall won’t be opening on Thanksgiving night this year. They will open their doors Friday morning at 6 a.m.

There also won’t be any doorbuster gifts in an effort to reduce lines and customers congregating.

“Retailers started thinking about that a long time ago and so did we, saying you know, there’s just not a lot of stomach for doing this close contact thing in the midst of a health crisis,” said Cafaro Company Spokesman Joe Bell.

Cafaro Company Spokesman Joe Bell says sales will likely stretch out throughout the holiday season — some even beginning already.

“But there won’t be any extraordinary sales or giveaways to bring in huge crowds at first. I think the mentality right now is to stretch out all the sales throughout the holiday season. Some of the retailers have already started doing that,” Bell said.

Despite those differences from years past, there are a few modifications to other shopping traditions.

Santa will be available for pictures through Christmas Eve — just from behind a “Santa Shield,” and mall hours will be extended closer to Christmas.

Bell says they still anticipate people coming to the mall to participate in the annual shopping tradition despite the stay at home health advisory from the Trumbull County Combined Health District.

“There are still a lot of people out there who want to engage in all the wonderful holiday traditions,” Bell said. “To them, shopping after Thanksgiving is a very big deal. It’s a social event, and they’re gonna want to do it and they’ll be able to do it. That’s the key thing.”