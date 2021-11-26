Black Friday shopping across the Valley

(WKBN)- It’s a cold, rainy, dark morning, just about your typical Black Friday morning, but things have hardly been typical with the pandemic.

EASTWOOD MALL– Kyle Alexander is live at the Eastwood Mall, holding the camera for us this morning to see if the crowds are the usual size, waiting for stores to open. The Eastwood Mall opens at 6 p.m. The first 500 in the doors can pick up a swag bag and the first 300 will get an extra gift on top of that.

GROVE CITY OUTLETS– Hanna Erdmann is out at the Grove City Outlets where shoppers are going to be ready to shop in just a half hour. The mall will close at 9 p.m., so you have all day to get out to the outlets and shop until you drop. Check the mall website to see hours of operation for individual stores.



We are going to be doing live check ins all morning long, checking out the crowds and letting you know what else is going on.