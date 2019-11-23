Black Friday guide: Stores open and closed on Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN/WDTN) – Black Friday is just around the corner.

If you’re brave enough to hit the stores on what’s considered the biggest shopping day of the year, you may want to come up with a plan of attack.

Several stores are opening early on Thanksgiving, while others plan to remain closed Black Friday.

The following stores will be open on Thanksgiving:

Best Buy: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and then closes at 1 a.m. Reopens Friday at 6 a.m.

Big Lots: Opens at 7 a.m. Thursday

Dick’s: Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday

Dollar General: Opens at 7 a.m. Thursday

J.C. Penney: Opens at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Kohls: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Macy’s: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and then closes at 2 a.m. Reopens Friday at 6 a.m., then closes at 10 p.m.

Michael’s: Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday

Old Navy: Opens at 4 p.m. Thursday

Target: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday

Ulta: Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday

Walgreens: Opens at 8 a.m. Thursday

Walmart: Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday

According to bestblackfriday.com, these are some of the stores will be closed on Thanksgiving:

Barnes and Noble

Burlington (opening at 7 a.m. Black Friday)

Hobby Lobby (opening at 8 a.m. Friday)

Lowe’s (opening at 6 a.m. Friday)

Menard’s

Sam’s Club

T.J. Maxx (opening at 7 a.m.)

The Grove City Premium Outlets will open at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remain open for 26 hours, until 10 p.m. Friday.