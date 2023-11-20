YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — While Thanksgiving turkey may be on the minds of some, others are looking forward to what follows: Black Friday shopping.

For those who are trying to get their game plans together for a shopping-filled day, the list below details local stores with posted Black Friday hours.

Which restaurants and stores are open on Thanksgiving?

For those looking to get an even earlier start on their shopping, the following stores will be open on Thanksgiving.

Bass Pro Shops locations are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots locations are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CVS locations are open with varying hours.

Dollar General locations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree stores are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dunkin’ Donuts locations are open with varying hours

Family Dollar locations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Meijer stores are open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McDonald’s locations are open with varying hours.

Michaels stores are open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Starbucks stores are open on Thursday with varying hours.

Walgreens stores are open with varying hours.

Which restaurants and stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

Aldi stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

The Amish Market is closed

Barnes & Noble is closed

Best Buy locations are closed

Chipotle Mexican Grille locations are closed

Chuck E. Cheese is closed

Eastwood Mall is closed

Five Below stores are closed

Giant Eagle locations and Market District stores are both closed

Grove City Premium Outlets is closed

Hobby Lobby stores are closed

Home Depot stores are closed

JCPenney stores are closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas

Kohl’s is closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth year in a row

Lane Bryant is closed

Lowe’s locations are closed

Macy’s stores are closed

Menards locations are closed

Marshals locations are closed

Peaberry’s Cafe is closed

Petco locations are closed

PetSmart stores are closed

Sam’s Club locations are closed

Sketchers stores are closed

Springfield Grille is closed

Target locations are closed for the fourth year in a row

T.J. Maxx stores are closed

Walgreens locations, with the exception of 24-hour stores, are closed

Walmart locations are closed

White House Fruit Farm is closed

Which stores are open for Black Friday?

The Amish Market will be open regular hours from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Barnes & Noble will be open from 8 a.m. through 9 p.m.ch

Eastwood Mall is open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Five Below stores will be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Grove City Premium Outlets are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Hobby Lobby stores are set to open at 8 a.m.

Kohl’s is set to open at 5 a.m.

Lane Bryant is open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

PetSmart stores will open at 7 a.m.

Southern Park Mall is kicking off Black Friday deals at 6 a.m. on Friday, offering swag bags to the first 500 guests to enter through the doors of the DeBartolo Commons Concourse. The mall will close at 9 p.m.

Marshals stores are set to open at 7 a.m., though times vary by location

Meijer will be running a three-day sale from Thursday through Saturday.

Target stores will open at 6 a.m.

T.J. Maxx stores are set to open at 7 a.m.

Ulta Beauty stores open at 9 a.m.

Walmart stores are set to open for regular hours

Which stores are closed on Black Friday?

Fortunately for shoppers, almost all major retailers are open for Black Friday.

However, don’t plan on stopping at any PennDOT driver’s license and photo centers as you’re out and about — all locations will be closed on both Thursday and Friday.

Is mail delivered on Thanksgiving?

FedEx Offices and services are closed on Thursday, except for FedEx Custom Critical.

United States Postal Service recognizes Thanksgiving on Nov. 23 as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Friday.

UPS locations are closed and delivery service is not available, except for Express Critical.

David Rees, of WCMH, Addy Bink and Bethany Fowler, of Nexstar Media Wire, contributed to this report.