YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Business owners from around the Valley participated in the second Black Excellence Expo event on Sunday.

The Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center in Youngstown hosted over 30 Black-owned businesses, which set up tables to sell their products.

There were performances by local black artists and dancers, giveaways and soul food for everyone to enjoy.

During the expo, a speaker talked about issues regarding mental health.

“It’s important to get the community together for Black History Month,” said Keyoina Owens, WRTA schedule planner. “There’s not much in Youngstown for Black History Month, so this is a vision I’ve had for a very long time — and here we are at the second one.”

Vendors came from Ohio and Pennsylvania.