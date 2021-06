Credit: Nina Harfmann, ODNR. Note: This is not the bear that was sighted. This is a stock photo.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police warned residents of a black bear in the area Thursday morning.

The bear was spotted in the area of Kirk Road and Penny Lane.

Police said if you see it, you don’t have to report it. Wildlife officials are aware of the situation.

Do not go up to the bear. Keep children and pets inside.

There have been recent black bear sightings in New Middletown, Boardman and Canfield.