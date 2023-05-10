BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A long-standing Boardman business is officially closing its doors next month. We took a trip down to Boardman Sweeper on Wednesday to catch up with the owner about what it has meant to her to be in business all these years.

For 48 years, Boardman Sweeper has sat on Market Street selling vacuums, offering repair services and more.

“Papa John” Iwanejko started the business in 1975. It originally started out as Liberty Sweeper South. His daughter took over after that, then she wanted to retire. That’s when they thought of Jill Dudik, a loyal customer at the time who brought in her vacuums for her janitor business.

“They approached me about purchasing the business and I thought, well, you know what, that would be a great job for my mom and my son. They can help me out and it fit in well with the business as far as the janitor business was concerned,” Dudik said.

So, for the last 10 years, Dudik has owned the business. It has been a family affair — Dudik’s mom runs the business for her and her son takes care of repairs. But now, it’s their turn to retire.

“We are closing our doors officially as of June 16. That’ll be the last day for any repairs. We are accepting repairs up until the end of the month and we’re requesting that they be picked up by the 16th of June,” Dudik said.

Dudik says they truly have all of their loyal customers to thank for keeping them in business all these years.

Up until it closes, Boardman Sweeper is offering up lots of discounts: 50% off all decorative items; 25% off vacuums and 15% off all vacuum bags, belts, filters, solutions and cleaning items.

“It’s kind of first come, first serve. So whenever they’re gone, they’re gone. I won’t be ordering anything else,” Dudik said.

Dudik says she has loved connecting with the community all these years and it’ll be difficult for them to say goodbye for the last time.

“It’s just been a great experience to meet people first of all and to talk to them. You know, you get to know people and their life,” Dudik said.

Due to a prior commitment, the shop will be closed on May 11 and 18. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.