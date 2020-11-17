Bishop named to Youngstown Diocese formerly served as Pittsburgh Steelers chaplain

Local News

The bishop-elect will celebrate Mass Tuesday at St. Columba Cathedral

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rev. David John Bonnar, Youngstown Bishop

Courtesy: Youngstown Diocese

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new bishop has been named to the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown.

Pope Francis named Rev. David J. Bonnar as the sixth bishop of Youngstown.

Bonnar comes from the Diocese of Pittsburgh, the city in which he was born. He is presently the pastor of St. Aidan Parish in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

He received his STB from the Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome and was ordained to the priesthood in 1988.

Bonnar formerly served as a parochial vicar at St. Vitus in New Castle, among other parishes.

For 12 years, he was chaplain of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bishop-elect Bonnar’s ordination will take place January 12 at the Cathedral of St. Columba at 2 p.m.

He will celebrate Mass at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday at St. Columba Cathedral. It will be live streamed online.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Styling for entire website