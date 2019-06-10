Bishop Murry announces clergy changes in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are some changes coming to Catholic churches in the Valley. Several churches will have different clergymen.

Here is a list of those changes:

– Fr. John Keehner, current pastor of St. Christine in Youngstown, will become pastor of St. Paul, North Canton, beginning Aug. 1. Msgr. Clark, of St. Paul, is retiring.

– Fr. Benson Okpara, current Administrator at St. Mary and St. Benedict in Canton, will become pastor of St. Michael the Archangel in Canton, beginning Aug. 15. Fr. King of St. Michael the Archangel is retiring.

– Fr. Kevin Peters, current pastor of St. Angela Merici in Youngstown, will become pastor of St. Patrick’s Parish in Youngstown. He will still be the pastor at St. Angela. This will begin July 1. Current pastor at St. Patrick is retiring.

– Fr. Stephen Zeigler is the current pastor of St. Ambrose in Garretsville and St. Michael in Windham. He will become pastor of St. Paul in New Middletown and the canonical pastor of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Loweville. This will begin July 15.

– Rev. Zachary Coulter is the current parochial vicar at St. Christine. He will become the parochial vicar at St. Michael the Archangel in Canton. This will begin Aug. 15.

– Deacon Simon will return to the U.S. as Father Simon Mino after his ordination into priesthood. He will become the parochial vicar at St. Christine starting Aug. 15.