Bishop George Murry’s leukemia returns, diocese reports

This time, it's not as intense as it was last year but still needs attention

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Diocese announced Tuesday that Bishop George Murry’s leukemia, which he battled last year, is back.

In September 2018, Murry headed back to work cancer-free after fighting leukemia in the spring.

The diocese said this time, his cancer is not as intense but still needs attention.

Murry will go to the Cleveland Clinic on Wednesday for a 28-day chemotherapy program.

This is to prepare him for a bone marrow transplant in September. His doctors think that’s the best route to keep the cancer from coming back yet again.

Msgr. Siffrin, Msgr. Polando, Msgr. Zuraw and Father Jerek are planning on meeting with Murry once a week to discuss matters of the diocese.

Murry is asking the people of the diocese to pray for him and he promised to pray for them in return.