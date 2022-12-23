(WKBN) – Some churches have already recognized the weather impact and canceled services Friday night, Saturday or Sunday. Most others are keeping their schedule, including the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown.

Christmas is special for the church, it’s a time when families come together.

The diocese knows the weather will be tough, but realizes that many people want to celebrate their faith this time of year.

“Our doors will be open and we will welcome whomever comes in, but we certainly would not want anyone to endanger their lives, especially our elderly or those who are feeble. I think that everyone needs to exercise the proper caution, but the expectation of the hope is that we’ll all come together and live out to the reality of that song, ‘Oh, come all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant,'” said Bishop David Bonnar.

The diocese has many Masses planned on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at its churches throughout the region.