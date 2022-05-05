YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Thursday, Reverend David J. Bonnar, Bishop of Youngstown, announced

his new appointment of Mr. Nick Beyer as President/Principal of Cardinal Mooney High School, which is effective July 1.

Beyer will be responsible for working with the stakeholders of Cardinal Mooney High School, including the Board of Directors, alumni, school administration and faculty to continue the longstanding mission of “Sanctity, Scholarship, and Discipline.”

Beyer is currently principal at Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights, where he previously served as Dean of Academics.

After his bachelor’s degree, he graduated from John Carroll University with a Master’s in Educational

Administration. More recently, he completed a post-master program at Ursuline College. He is a

licensed teacher, principal, and superintendent by the Ohio Department of Education.

Beyer lives with his wife and daughter in Cleveland’s University Heights, where they are active

members of Church of the Gesu Parish.

“I am truly honored to be given this opportunity and excited to join the Mooney

Family. Cardinal Mooney has such a great tradition and far-reaching reputation. I am eager to partner

with all of the different members of the community and begin the noble work of fulfilling the school’s

worthy mission,” said Beyer.

Beyer succeeds Mr. Thomas Maj as President and Dr. Mary Anne Beiting as principal. Both have

contributed over 40 years to Catholic education as both teachers and administrators. Their joint years

of experience as well as their dedication to Mooney have set a solid path forward.