Birthday parade celebrates local woman’s 99th birthday

Carmel Scocca is originally from Italy and moved here 85 years ago at age 14

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One birthday in Boardman Saturday afternoon celebrates a long life in our area.

Carmel Scocca of Boardman celebrated her 99th birthday Saturday.

She is originally from Italy and moved here 85 years ago at age 14.

She raised her family on the east side of Youngstown and worked as a caterer at Mr. Anthony’s for many years.

On Saturday, her family surprised her with cars lined up in front of their home filled with dozens of family and friends, all stopping by to wish her a happy birthday.

“My family is wonderful. I can’t believe they went through all of this. I love them…my son-in-law…I love them,” Scocca said. “I can’t believe I’m that old.”

Scocca says that she does not know yet how she will celebrate her 100th birthday.