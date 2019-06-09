Birds in Flight looking for donations for new, larger location in Vienna

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County wildlife rescue has found a potential new location and are looking for help from the community to make their dream a reality.

Birds in Flight Sanctuary has grown since it started almost 28 years ago, going from taking in 23 birds to now housing more than 300 in a back yard in Howland.

“It was something small back then. Now we’re doing 23 counties. We’re from Lake Erie to the Ohio River,” said Heather Merritt with Birds in Flight.

They are looking to spread their wings in Vienna Township. Merritt said the new location would be a benefit for the wildlife and everyone in the area.

“It’s heaven. It’s what we’ve always wanted.”

It includes more than 60 acres near Route 11 and King Graves Road. The location is complete with a pond that could be home to ducks and swans.

There is access to the site by a long driveway on Henn Hyde Road.

“We see a parking lot, a museum, all kinds of cages with wildlife in it that people can come and visit,” Merritt said.

Currently, they are up against the clock. Merritt said the non-profit only has until July 15 to come up with the $225,000 needed to purchase the property.

So far, they have raised about $51,000.

“We have a long way to go, but I have faith, we have faith, that it’s going to work.”

Birds in Flight is hosting an open house on the property on June 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are limited and required to gain access. If you would like a ticket or want to make a donation, visit birdsinflightsanctuary.com.