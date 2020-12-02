Birdfish Brewery teaming up with Way Station to help those in need this holiday season

The collection drive started on Monday and runs through Sunday

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana microbrewery is teaming up with the Way Station to help this holiday season.

Birdfish Brewery is once again collecting items to be given away by the Way Station.

The Way Station needs items for ages 13 to 18.

“The need in the community is so strong. We are seeing families that just have never had to ask for help or any kind of assistance at Christmas in the past,” said Chaney Nezbeth, executive director of the Way Station.

Birdfish will hold a raffle this weekend, with the winner getting its already sold-out holiday ale. Proceeds from the raffle will also go to the Way Station.