(WKBN) – Biologists were at Mosquito Lake on Friday collecting fish eggs.

They say walleye and saugeye reproduction in Ohio lakes is not consistent enough to produce good fishing classes every year.

The fish are popular among thousands of anglers every year.

Ohio’s Division of Wildlife says they want to provide good fishing opportunities for walleye.

They collected male and female fish on Friday. New fish will hatch at state hatcheries.

“So from when we catch the fish, it takes about a day for us to get the fish, get them here and get the eggs out of them. They go to a hatchery in about two to three weeks later. We are restocking our lakes with fish,” said Dan Wright, Fish Management – Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Wright says they’ll be running their operation at Mosquito Lake for about two weeks, so if you see their nets, please stay away from them.

Ohio’s Wildlife Division says without work like Friday’s, there would be very limited numbers of walleye and saugeye to catch.