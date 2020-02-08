Bins fill up for Bin Voyage’s grand opening in Boardman

The discount bin shopping store opens Saturday morning -- and everything is $5

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boxes started filling up for the grand opening of Bin Voyage’s Boardman location this weekend.

“We call them treasure finds. They’ve had iPads, Apple Watches, they find designer bags,” said Eric Bohr, with Bin Voyage.

The discount bin shopping store is filling up hundreds of cardboard boxes with merchandise from large retailers.

On Saturday morning, the doors will open and everything inside will be $5.

“You find something that’s worth $400, we’re not charging you $300. We’re charging you $5,” Bohr said.

Like the other Bin Voyage locations, all items in the store will drop in price throughout the week. On Friday, everything left costs 50 cents.

Then trucks will drop off new merchandise and the cycle starts over.

This is Bin Voyage’s third location in the Valley and the largest one yet.

“We had no idea it was going to blow up like this,” Bohr said. “It literally took off and had so much popularity that we just had to keep expanding… It’s great because we can give back to the communities, we can hire people in the local area.”

Based on their successes at the other stores, they expect a substantial turnout for opening day.

“My personal opinion is that there is going to be at least 500 people here, up to 1,000 people waiting in line, and we’re going to fill up throughout the day,” Bohr said. “It’s going to be a little busy but we’re going to have security on staff, we’re going to have police here to make everybody comfortable.”

The store is looking to hire cashiers and retail associates. Applicants can find more information on Bin Voyage’s Facebook page.

While they would love to keep expanding, Bohr said they want to stay focused in the Valley.

“We’d like to stay local. It allows us to give back to the community that started all this.”

Bohr said they are starting to put aside clothes and school supplies that don’t sell and give it to people who can use it in the community.

“At the end of the week, there’s value of stuff in there. It may not be each piece is worth 50 cents, but it can be a lot more valuable to someone else.”

Bin Voyage opens at 10 a.m. Saturday. It is located on US-224 in the building that previously housed Toys ‘R Us.

“Come see us, come meet our new staff,” Bohr said. “Grow this with us here in the community. We love it.”