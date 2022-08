(WKBN) – A bill to restore Delphi Salaried Retiree pensions has stalled for the moment in the U.S. Senate.

Senator Sherrod Brown was trying to get the bill to a full senate vote through unanimous consent. However, a senator objected, which means the bill will now be open for debate.

The House of Representatives passed the bill last week.

Delphi Salaried retirees lost pensions more than a decade ago during the General Motors bankruptcy. They’ve been fighting to get them restored ever since.