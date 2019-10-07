Bill of information filed against Youngstown man in drug case

Among the items found inside were five guns, $3,000 cash and fake drugs packaged to look like real drugs, the affidavit said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A bill of information was filed Friday in federal court against a city man authorities said was involved in the transportation of cocaine from Texas to Youngstown.

Kewan Clark, 24, is charged in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio with attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

A hearing for the case has not been set yet. It has been assigned to U.S. Magistrate Jonathan Greenberg.

The bill of information comes after a criminal complaint was filed last October against Clark after authorities served a search warrant at a Glen Oaks home he was at where drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia were found.

The warrant was served after an investigation began by the local Drug Enforcement Administration in the summer of 2018 after they received information from three informants that Clark was involved in the transportation of cocaine from Texas to Youngstown.

According to an affidavit in the case, the informants also named a man who drove to Texas twice a month from Youngstown and drove back with anywhere from 10 to 15 kilograms of cocaine hidden in the car he was driving. The affidavit said the person and his vehicle were tracked five times between July 17, 2018 and Oct. 15, 2018, going from Youngstown to Texas.

Coordinating with DEA agents in Houston, the driver, who has not yet been charged, was placed under surveillance when he went back to Houston in late October, 2018.

The affidavit said that the driver was spotted on Oct. 27. 2018, on Interstate 71 in Columbus. Youngstown DEA agents then tracked him on his route until he got to the Glen Oaks home where Clark was. The warrant was served shortly after the driver got there, the affidavit said.

Among the items found inside were five guns, $3,000 cash and fake drugs packaged to look like real drugs, the affidavit said.

Clark was released on bail after the criminal complaint was filed against him last October. It is unclear if he is in custody now.

A bill of information typically means a defendant has agreed to plead guilty and will skip an indictment. They typically plead guilty to the bill when they are arraigned.