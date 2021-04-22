Bill of information filed against federal inmate after ‘shank’ found at Youngstown prison

The homemade knife, referred to as a shank, was found in a box of Q-tips in the defendant's cell, an affidavit said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A bill of information was filed Wednesday in federal court against an inmate at the private prison on the east side accused of having a homemade weapon.

Lindsey Carter, no age given, of Cleveland, is charged with one count of possessing contraband in federal prison.

The information was filed after an initial criminal complaint was filed against Carter on April 5. He was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson. A new court date has not been set yet.

An affidavit accompanying the criminal complaint said the weapon, commonly known in prison lingo as a “shank,” was found about 9 p.m. Feb. 28 during a search of Carter’s cell at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Facility by a corrections officer.

The weapon is a knife and uses a torn shirt for a handle, the affidavit said.

Carter was convicted Dec. 8 on federal drug charges stemming from a 2019 case and was sentenced to 41 months in prison. He was staying at the NEOCC while awaiting transfer to a permanent federal prison.

Court documents in his drug case described Carter as a distributor for a Cleveland-based drug trafficking organization, specializing in individual doses of heroin.

An affidavit in the drug case has numerous taped phone conversations with Carter and others describing drug sales. Carter was also a witness to a June 2019 homicide in Cleveland, which allowed authorities access to his phones where conversations about drug sales were found, the affidavit said.

Carter was one of seven people indicted in the case.