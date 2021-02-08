Feds charge Boardman man in drug mail case

Rodney Self was arrested after a package of fentanyl was delivered to his home in October

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A bill of information was unsealed today in federal court against a Boardman man who was arrested in October after a package of fentanyl was delivered to his home.

Rodney Self, 45, is charged in the information with intent to deliver controlled substances and conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

A criminal complaint was filed against Self in November, and he has been held in detention since Nov. 23 following a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson.

The case has now been reassigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas W. Parker.

A bill of information is often filed in a criminal case when a defendant agrees to plead guilty before a grand jury issues an indictment.

An affidavit in the case said postal authorities determined a suspicious package was to be delivered Oct. 21 to Self’s Boardman home. The package was searched in a postal facility after a search warrant was obtained and was found to contain fentanyl, the affidavit said.

Several law enforcement agencies decided to allow the package to be delivered and an undercover postal inspector left the package on Self’s porch. He was seen getting the package and driving away with it, and he was stopped a short time later in Youngstown, the affidavit said.

Reports said Self initially told authorities he did not know what was in the package then later admitted he was supposed to deliver the package to a man at a fast food restaurant on the south side of Youngstown and he believed the package contained marijuana or cocaine, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Self was found Nov. 3 with a needle in his arm and had to be revived with Narcan.

The man he was supposed to meet with the package was arrested a few days before the delivery by Youngstown police after a foot chase where he ran into a tree. Police checked the path he ran and found a bag of crack cocaine and $1,569 in his pockets, the affidavit said.