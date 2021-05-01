Bikes fire up, bands play all day in memory of Rowan Sweeney

Riding for Rowan was held at noon Saturday to raise money for Rowan's Memorial Park

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A bike run was held in honor of five-year-old Rowan Sweeney, who was killed last year during a Struthers robbery.

It was at the East Side Civics on Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown.

The event will be going until 9 p.m. There is food and raffles as well as DJs and bands that will play all day.

“To see all the love and support for Rowan, this is amazing. Every time I hear one of those bikes fire up, I know it’s for Rowan,” said Rowan’s father David Sweeney.

“We just wanna try and give back and do something for Rowan to remember him,” said Bandit of Sorry Souls who was at the event.

Anyone interested in donating to Rowan’s Memorial Park can stop by the fundraiser.