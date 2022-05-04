LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Greenway Trail is popular with bikers not only in Columbiana County but in Ohio, and it’s growing a little bit to help bikers and businesses.



The trail is soon going to extend up Nelson Street for a couple of blocks. It will connect to another path that is expected to be extended in the future.

Lisbon Mayor Peter Wilson said the project will help draw bikers to businesses in the downtown area.

“This weekend, the parking lot was full. I mean, there are a lot of people. Once the weather hits like the 50s-60s, a lot of bicyclists come out, and yes, it’s busy again,” he said.

The markings for the new pathway will be painted on. Wilson said the road is seldom used, and people drive slowly on it.

The bike path connecting Greenway Trail to Nelson Street is expected to be done this month.