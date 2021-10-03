Bike run honors boy who died after Liberty triplex fire

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) — A memorial bike run was held Sunday in honor of a young boy who died in a Liberty triplex fire in August.

Desmond Robinson, 4, died from injuries he sustained in the fire.

His father is the head cook at Five Branches Smokehouse in North Lima. The restaurant has been doing what they can for the families affected by the tragedy.

They said community support has made it all possible.

“It’s been overwhelming. Immediately that when we first went out and went public with it, everybody was just here. The community, everybody,” said Five Branches Smokehouse manager Amber Durfy.

Unity for the Community helped put the event together. Their organization helps many who are dealing with tough times around the Valley.

Five Branches is still working to raise money for families that lost their home in from the fire.

For more information, contact the restaurant at (234) 759-3483.