Bike riders to get ‘tasty citation’ in Austintown

Austintown police to ticket bike riders who are safe

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bicycle riders in Austintown will soon be ticketed, but it’s not for doing anything wrong. It’s for what they are doing right.

Beginning Thursday, June 13, a bicycle safety campaign gets underway in which police officers will be handing out “tickets” to bike riders that they see wearing a helmet.

The officers will have books of “Tasty Citations” that will include a coupon for a free single cake cone at Katie’s Korner Homemade Ice Cream.

The Austintown Optimist Club is sponsoring the campaign.

