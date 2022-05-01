COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Cyclists from across the region are riding throughout Columbiana County as part of a long-standing tradition in the area.

The tour is called Spring in Columbiana County. It began in 1995 by the Outspokin’ Wheelmen’s bicycling club.

Riders from across the region join in on the fun.

Last year, there were over 180 participants.

The main route is a 35-mile loop through parts of Columbiana County. Riders can choose to ride for an additional 28 miles on a rolling-to-hilly track.

Cyclists can ride at their own pace. It goes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There is a snack stop at the rail station in Lisbon.

You can register online or in-person between 8 and 10 a.m.