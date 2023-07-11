YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The case of whether the Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District has the right to take private property to build a bike path is ongoing and has been sent back down to Mahoning County Court from the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ruled that the Seventh District Court of Appeals did not have jurisdiction in the case when it ruled that state law did not give Mill Creek the right to take land by eminent domain for the 6.4 miles of bike path that will run through private property to link up with the Greenway Trail in Columbiana County.

The link would be the third phase of the project and would extend the trail from S. Western Reserve Road to the Columbiana County line. Some property owners whose land would be used have fought against it.

The latest decision to send the case back down to the trial court was unanimous. Writing for the Court, Justice Melody Steward said that the trial court didn’t make a decision about the law pertaining to eminent domain or a decision in favor of the park district, so further litigation needs to happen at the county level before an opponent can appeal.

Property owner Diane Less has stipulated that her property is not needed to complete the trail and that the park district didn’t have a right to take it. She asked for a summary judgment at the county level and was denied. Less appealed to the Seventh District Court of Appeals.

The Seventh District sent the case back down to the trial court and stopped Mill Creek’s attempts to take the land, and Mill Creek appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Ohio Supreme Court’s ruling this week means that the Seventh District didn’t have the jurisdiction to hear the case because there was no “final rule” to appeal. That means that it goes back to the trial court and more litigation is ahead. In the meantime, the bike path is on hold.