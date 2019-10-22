Big roundabout project in Mahoning County nearing completion

Drivers maneuvering around construction of the 5-points roundabout project in Mahoning County won't have to do it much longer

SPRINGFIELD/POLAND TWP. (WKBN) – Drivers maneuvering around construction of the 5-points roundabout project in Mahoning County won’t have to do it much longer.

There’s plenty of progress to see while looking at the county’s second-biggest roundabout project.



Half of the roundabout is finished and the other half is ready for pavement.

The curbing is in place for the southern half.

The road has been mapped out to connect the roundabout to North Lima Road, Springfield Road and Western Reserve Road.

The $2 million project should be done in early November.