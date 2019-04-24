Big project to spruce up Route 718 in Sharon to get underway

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) - A big project is set to get underway in Sharon that’s going to spruce up an area of Route 718, near Grant Street.

A retaining wall to support about 300 feet of Route 718 will begin April 29.

In addition to the retaining wall, work will include paving, sidewalks, curb ramps, paved shoulders and updates to the guide rail, signs and pavement markings.

The work should be done by June 15.

A detour will be posted using Clark Street, (Route 3012), Route 518 (Sharpsville Avenue), and East State Street (Route 3008). Additional detours will also be posted for local roads near the work area.