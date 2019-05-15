Big Oak drug sting trial begins in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday marks day two in the trial against Allen Jackson, a man police say was one of the leaders of a drug operation stretching from Cleveland to Columbiana County.

Jackson’s trial began this week in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court in Lisbon.

In November of 2017, Jackson was part of a group of 100 people charged in a case named by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office as Operation Big Oak. It’s was the largest drug-related roundup of dealers and users in county history.

Allen Jackson, of Cleveland, along with his three brothers and uncle, were considered the ring leaders of the operation, funneling fentanyl and carfentanil into the county, prosecutors said.

Of the 100 indictments, Lt. Brian McLaughlin, commander of the Columbiana County Drug Task Force, said 35 were considered major players and 30 percent of those cases have been closed.