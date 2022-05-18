(WKBN)- “Married…with Children” may be coming back, starring Valley native Ed O’Neill.

The series finale aired in 1997, almost 25 years ago.

But this time around, the revival with the Bundys will be animated, according to reports.

Also joining will be original series’ will be stars Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate and David Faustino.

O’Neill grew up in the Valley, graduating from Ursuline, then later Youngstown State University.

The show is still being shopped around to streaming services and networks.