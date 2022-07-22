YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mega Millions drawing is Friday night. Everyone across the nation is playing to win it all. The jackpot is now at $660 million.

The goal is to match all six winning numbers in the drawing. Colla’s Market owner, John Colla, said they have been busy selling tickets.

“300 to 500 people will be in today in and out all day long. The last few days probably 1,000,” he said. “For a $2 wager you get in the ballgame, and that’s everyone’s dream to win millions.”

Ticket buyers say winning that kind of cash would change their lives, and they would spread it around.

“I’d take care of some people, not just for me,” said Rick Rogers, of Youngstown.

“It would change my life forever, and it would change a lot of my friends’ lives and my family’s lives because I would take care of everybody,” said Judy Dolecki, of Youngstown.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302 million, but that hasn’t stopped people from playing. James Baugh has a game plan and hopes it will help him win.

“I buy here, I buy there, I go to small places where maybe people haven’t dropped in trying to know it hit there,” he said.

Colla said imagining what you would do with all that money is exciting.

“The opportunity to win and if you do win, hopefully, you are generous enough to help people,” he said.

The Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m.