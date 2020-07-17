Big harvest from Girard community service garden results in garlic giveaway

The municipal court started the garden as a way for people to serve alternative sentences or pay off fines and costs

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Adler was giving away free garlic to community members Friday.

More than 200 heads of garlic were harvested from the community service garden for the Great Garlic Giveaway.

The court started the garden about three years ago. It’s a way for people to serve alternative sentences or pay off fines and costs.

“We grow a variety of different plants,” Adler said. “Tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, cucumbers, anything like that. We usually harvest and give it to the food bank, to the Emmanuel Center, the Rescue Mission. This year, again, we planted over 200 heads of garlic.”

This is the first year garlic was planted in the community service garden, which is located on Dearborn Street in the city.