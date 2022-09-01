CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Fair board members are celebrating a $1 million gift from the Youngstown Foundation.

The money will be used to help expand the 4-H Event Center.

Lynette Forde with the Youngstown Foundation said board members approached the organization in January asking for help to pay for the expansion.

“It needed bathrooms. It needed offices and it needed space for kids to bring their animals and their passion,” she said.

The announcement was made during the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to kick off the 176th Canfield Fair. As that was happening, kids and families were inside showing off their livestock ahead of an auction.

“What a wonderful thing for this fair. These kids are so exceptional and they deserve this,” said Canfield Fair Board President Bob Jarvis. “We want more kids involved in Junior Fair.”

The next phase of construction will be installing permanent restroom facilities, which will cost roughly $1.5 million. The Foundation’s gift still leaves another $500,000 to be raised, but the work won’t stop there.

“We want to build a building this big again,” Jarvis said talking about the third phase of the project. The fourth phase will be a building for horses.

“So, we are not done. We gotta long ways to go for these kids” Jarvis said.

Although there are no cost estimates yet for future work, construction on the restrooms is set to begin next week when the fair is over.