Big donation from Home Savings will help continue successful United Way programs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big donation will go a long way for the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, going toward programs that help people in our area.

On Wednesday, Home Savings Bank presented the $60,000 check to the United Way at Taft Elementary School.

“Our Success After 6 program, Promising Men, which is a men’s mentorship program, and our Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. But Home Savings has been a partner with us for a long time. This is a huge gift that will make a big impact on a lot of people,” said United Way President Bob Hannon.

Young Women’s Mentorship is another program that will benefit from the donation.

“Each week, women in the community — strong women leaders — talk with girls in the school — fifth and sixth graders — about challenges they may face,” Hannon said.

One of those women is Stephanie Rhodes, who’s been volunteering with the program for a few years now.

“Being a mentor is showing up every week and they look forward to seeing you,” she said.

The donation will allow young women to take part in activities, field trips and academic support.

“They can afford to do special outings and the girls got to go to events throughout the year that they normally, maybe wouldn’t get to go to,” Rhodes said.

The goal of the program is to instill confidence in young women and help them build healthy relationships.

For Rhodes, she’s hoping these relationships will carry on past the program.

“I want to keep a relationship with them. I feel like we’ll have a bond and as long as I keep trying and they keep trying, I’m hoping that, you know, we are always in contact with each other,” she said.