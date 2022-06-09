HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night in Howland, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Ohio presented the USO with a big check — not just in size, but in dollars.

More than $31,000 will be going to help veterans in Ohio.

Some of that money will help pay for a project known as “Culinary Canteen,” which takes meals to vets.

“We’ll be able to use that money in Ohio to take care of military. Whether it’s supporting unit events throughout the state, delivering food items, providing care packages,” said Sherry Ems, executive director of USO Ohio.

Funds will also go to special events and other USO needs.