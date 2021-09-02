Big changes announced in Mahoning County agency

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBNF) – Big changes were announced Thursday for Mahoning County’s Emergency Management Agency.

It will have two new people in charge. Andrew Frost, who serves as the Austintown fire chief, will be the director, and former Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees will serve as assistant.

This comes after Dennis O’Hara took another position out of state.

Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti talked about the importance of these positions.

“What’s great about having these two people with this vast experience is one side can handle the fire and safety and the other side is very familiar with law enforcement. And when you talk about emergency management, those agencies, those people, those security forces always work together,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

Both are part-time positions.