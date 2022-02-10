WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN)- The U.S. Department of Transportation announced in a press release Thursday that the Biden administration will be providing $140.1 million to go towards an electronic vehicle charging network for Ohio.

The release states that $5 billion will be available under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program to usher in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The release says that this will make EV charging stations more accessible for all Americans.

“We are modernizing America’s national highway system for drivers in cities large and small, towns and rural communities, to take advantage of the benefits of driving electric. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping states to make electric vehicle charging more accessible by building the necessary infrastructure for drivers across America to save money and go the distance, from coast-to-coast.” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm

The release says that another grant will be announced later this year that will be designed to further increase EV charging availability in rural, underserved communities.