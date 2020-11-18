Bidding ends soon for old warehouse in Youngstown

The 23,000-square-foot building sits on more than 2.9 acres

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you would like to bid on a piece of commercial property being auctioned off by the Mahoning County Land Bank, you are running out of time.

Bidding on the old Superior Chemical Company building on Hubbard Road in Youngstown closes Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The 23,000-square-foot building includes warehouse and office space, and sits on more than 2.9 acres.

The steel frame building has a concrete ramp loading dock inside and two wide overhead doors with electric openers at ground level. Several offices will need to be remodeled or could be removed to add more warehouse space.

Bidding is online only. It started at $30,000 and will continue in $1,000 increments until the auction closes.